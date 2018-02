The province has announced 20 million dollars in funding to address the overdose crisis within the indigenous population in B.C.

It will be delivered over four years, and Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Judy Darcy says it will focus on four goals including prevention, safe drug use, treatment options and support….

Also, unlike the general population where most of the deaths occur among men, the gender in overdose deaths within the aboriginal population is 50-50.