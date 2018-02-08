The B.C. Summer Games Society is ahead of schedule when it comes to volunteer recruitment.

The B.C. Summer Games come to the Cowichan Valley from July 19-22 and some of the organizers will be attending the Duncan Farmer’s Market every Saturday leading into the games, including this Saturday.

The 2018 B.C. Summer Games Cowichan President, Jennifer Woike says the volunteer drive is going well to this point.

Woike says the B.C. Winter Games, hosted in Kamloops are also looking for volunteers, if you’re registering online, it’s important you volunteer for the Cowichan games.

Woike says there will be a bunch of recruiting locations set up all over the Cowichan Valley in the coming weeks.

To register for a volunteering opportunity visit https://www.bcgames.org/Volunteer/VolunteerfortheGames.aspx