Politicians are heading back to work in Victoria today (Tues, Feb 13).

Nanaimo North Cowichan MLA Doug Routley is hoping for a positive session with all sides rolling up their sleeves to work together to make BC better….

Routley is looking forward to budget day, a week from today, too.

He says this is the first full budget for the NDP and it will give the party a change to put it’s values front and centre.