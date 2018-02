Your Second Fifty ~ Rising Above The Fears of Aging is a one hour 36 minute film that airs today (Sat) at the Vancouver Island Conference Centre.

It’s going to be on the big screen at 6:30 today in conjunction with the Wellnessnews Women’s Expo that runs from 10 to 5.

The producer of the film, Laurent Goldstein says the film aims to prove we have the power to determine how we age…..

Goldstein says the film, which costs 10 dollars to see, will change your outlook on aging.