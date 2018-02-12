The numbers are sketchy, but there are more than 85 kids being raised by their grandparents in the Duncan area and more than 105 in Nanaimo.

It’s a role that comes with a number of unique challenges and the Parent Support Services Society of B.C. – Central Island Branch, supports those individuals with programming in Duncan, Nanaimo and Parksville.

Central Island Coordinator, Sandi Halvorson says when other family members take on the lead caregiver role it can be isolating for them for a number of reasons……

Halvorson says there are a number of issues specific to raising a relative’s child including grief that your son or daughter, or brother or sister, is incapable of taking on the role and, in some cases, having to redirect your finances.