The four-year deal between C.U.P.E. Local 358 and the Cowichan Valley Regional District has been ratified.

The C.V.R.D. and the Canadian Union of Public Employees signed off on the deal, meaning the nearly 170 C.U.P.E. workers within the C.V.R.D. have a new deal in place that will see them through 2020.

On January 1, 2018, the provincial government decided to cut M.S.P. premiums by 50 percent and C.U.P.E. workers at the City of Duncan, Municipality of North Cowichan and the Cowichan Valley Regional District wanted some of those cost-savings injected into their benefits.

The deal means wage increases of just shy of two per cent annually, changes to benefits, and operational improvements for union members and the C.V.R.D.

Duncan and North Cowichan recently reached deals for two and four years respectively.