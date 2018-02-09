The REDress Project started in 2010 and red dresses will be hanging from trees in Charles Hoey Park Saturday.

Metis artist, Jamie Black started this project as a representation of all the Indigenous women and girls who have been lost as a result of violent crime.

Program Coordinator with Warmland Women’s, Kendra Thomas says this demonstration attracts people and piques their interest in what’s going on.

Thomas says this is a way to promote meaningful conversation.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. today and Cowichan Tribes is hosting a walk for missing and murdered men, women, and children that goes right passed Charles Hoey Park.