Alberta’s loss is B.C.’s gain.

At least that’s how the provincial government looks at the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion dispute between the Governments of Alberta and B.C.

Premier, Rachel Notley recently announced that the Alberta government was cutting ties with B.C.’s wine industry, by refusing to import B.C. product into Alberta.

B.C. Premier, John Horgan says he’s been selling the quality of our wine to investors from Asian countries and to our southern neighbours.

Horgan says he’s throwing his support behind wine producers and retailers in B.C.

Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Alberta, and B.C. all signed the New West partnership and the B.C. government is going to look into whether or not Notley is in violation of internal trade agreements.

The Cowichan Valley has 16 wineries.

Notley has indicated that 17 million bottles of wine are imported to Alberta on an annual basis, worth approximately 70 million dollars.