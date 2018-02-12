The province has announced a new hospital for the community of Terrace.

Health Minister Adrian Dix was asked when the time will come for some other hospitals needing updating in the province but didn’t make any promises…..

Officials have completed a concept plan for a new hospital in the Cowichan Valley and are in the process of putting together a business plan.

The North Cowichan Mayor, and Chair of the Cowichan Valley Regional Hospital District has said a new hospital for us could be 6 years away yet.