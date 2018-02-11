A 16 year old Duncan girl is counting down the days until she can travel to Germany to get a procedure to, hopefully, help her deal with scoliosis.

Eden Weiss and her family have been raising money to cover the 70,000 dollar bill for the procedure not available in Canada…..(https://www.gofundme.com/spinal-surgery-for-eden)

Scoliosis usually becomes evident in children aged between 10 and 12, it occurs more often in girls and students used to be screened for it in school, but that doesn’t happen anymore. Scoliosis is a sideways curvature of the spine that occurs most often during the growth spurt just before puberty.

Weiss says it’s painful….