Police in Oak Bay have located a man who had been reported missing.
44 year old Mark Lovett was last seen Monday morning when he was going off-roading with his jeep.
He was thought to be in the Shawnigan Lake area.
He had a break down in Jordan River and walked back to Sooke.
