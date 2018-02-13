Police in Oak Bay have located a man who had been reported missing.

44 year old Mark Lovett was last seen Monday morning when he was going off-roading with his jeep.

He was thought to be in the Shawnigan Lake area.

He had a break down in Jordan River and walked back to Sooke.

========

Oak Bay Police are looking for a missing man who may be in our region.

44 year old Mark Lovett was last seen Monday morning.

Its believed he may have gone ‘off-roading’ in the Shawnigan Lake area.

He was driving a red jeep.