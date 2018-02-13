North Cowichan Duncan RCMP are looking for witnesses to an incident Saturday on Cowichan Lake Road.

Police were called to a report that a vehicle had crashed into a telephone pole and upon arrival detained a woman for impaired driving.

She was treated at the hospital for non life threatening injuries.

Mounties, however are still investigating the events leading up to the crash.

Anyone who witnessed a white 4 door 2013 Toyota Camry driving in the Duncan area around the noon hour Saturday is asked to call police.