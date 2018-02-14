The Cobble Hill Farmers market is in the process of becoming a registered society and is looking for vendors for the new season.

A driving force behind the initiative is Alison Philps who says the market has grown from just a half a dozen vendors in 2016…..

Philps, who used to be a partner in a local winery says she’s got some connections she’s hoping to tap into to get customers to the market……

The market goes on Sundays from June to October and anyone who is interested in participating can contact the organizers at https://www.facebook.com/CobbleHillMarket/