Lake Cowichan will host the opening ceremonies when the BC Summer Games come to the Cowichan Valley in July.

They’ll be held at Laketown Ranch.

Organizers are hoping over 8,000 people turn out for the our opening ceremonies.

There will be 3,700 participants coming to the region including 2,800 athletes.

Besides the opening ceremonies, Lake Cowichan will also host the canoe and kayak events.

The budget for the games is 625,000 dollars, some of which will come from the BC Summer Games, the CVRD will pitch in about 45,000 dollars and Friends of the Games are hoping to raise 300,000.