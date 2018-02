It was the first confirmed sighting since 1984.

Several days ago, an extremely rare sighting of a sperm whale occurred off the east coast of Vancouver Island in Johnstone Strait.

Experts picked up the sperm whale’s sound on an underwater microphone and confirmed it was a sperm whale.

The massive whale was traveling near a pod of transient killer whales.

These whales are usually found hundreds of kilometres out into the open ocean on the edge of the continental shelf, hunting squids and octopus.