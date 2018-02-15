School District 79’s approach to hands-on learning was on full display Thursday at the Vancouver Island Motorsport Circuit in Duncan.

The first gravity cars tournament allowed students from all over the district to design, test, refine, and redesign their gravity cars before race day.

Through this project, students were tasked with building a (gravity) race car with the materials available and the District Principal of Careers with School District 79, Larry Mattin says students are far more engaged with this type of learning than learning out of textbooks.

Raiden Nagasaki is in grade 5 and she won the award for the most creative design, earning her a one-lap ride around the track in a high-performance Mercedes Benz race car.

Nagasaki says this is a much more interesting way of learning.

The top four racers from each of the S.D. 79 schools will move onto the regional Skills Canada competition in Nanaimo on March 2.

Provincials go in April.