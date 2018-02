Following the by-election in Kelowna West, where the Liberals gained a seat, the party now has 42 seats in the Legislature, one more than the governing NDP.

Retired VIU political science professor, Allan Warnke says he believes the Liberals want a general election as soon as possible….

Warnke, however, says there didn’t appear to be anything in the throne speech that would trigger an election.

But, he adds, an issue could come up right out of blue and the ensuing vote could topple the house.