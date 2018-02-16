Many Cowichan Valley residents use the Malahat to get to and from work in Victoria every day and many drivers use excessive speed to cut down on travel time.

However, a new two-week pilot project is underway, where people can provide the Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General, Mike Farnworth with feedback about whether or not the provincial government should install interval speed cameras on the 25-kilometre corridor.

Chair of the Capital Regional District Traffic Safety Commission, Colin Plant says complacency leads to excessive speeding and many motorists don’t feel the 25-kilometre stretch is dangerous.

Plant says these cameras are meant to curb excessive speeding, not force drivers to watch their speedometres like a hawk.

You have until March 1 to weigh in on the issue of interval speed cameras on the Malahat by visiting www.crdtrafficsafety.com

The police officers who are members of the Traffic Safety Commission have commented that excessive speeding on the Malahat is so frequent, that police could set up a 24/7 speed enforcement program on the 25-kilometre stretch alone.

Plant says he doesn’t think these cameras will be operational until construction on the Malahat is completed.