Freshwater ferries in B.C. are still under the umbrella of the Ministry of Transportation and there’s a long list of petitioners who would like to see the saltwater ferries brought back into the fold.

Jim Abram, a director for the Strathcona Regional District says coastal B.C. contributes 38 per cent of the GDP to the provincial economy and the communities deserve better…….

Abram started a petition 2 months ago and has garnered 15,000 signatures so far.

He’s closing it out this week and will be delivering it to the legislature.

You can see the petition at:

https://www.change.org/p/premier-gov-bc-ca-return-bc-ferries-to-the-ministry-of-transportation?source_location=topic_page