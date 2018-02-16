Laketown Ranch, near the small community of Lake Cowichan, is the host site of the B.C. Summer Games opening ceremonies.

Lake Cowichan’s population is expected to nearly triple on July 19, as organizers are hopeful that the opening ceremonies will attract upwards of eight thousand people.

Ross Forrest is the Mayor of the small community and he says he’s expecting long-term benefits from this huge kickoff to the B.C. Summer Games.

Major events like this are usually hosted by much larger centres, but Forrest says this is an opportunity to show off the Cowichan Valley to the rest of the province.

Venues in the Lake Cowichan area are also the host sites of the canoeing and kayaking events.

The volunteer drive is in full swing and organizers are looking for at least three thousand volunteers to make the games as successful as possible.

To register, visit https://www.bcgames.net/cwch2018s/DesktopDefault.aspx.