Property taxes are increasing in the Municipality of North Cowichan, but not by as much as originally thought.

North Cowichan has given final reading to its five-year financial plan and along with the one point three per cent increase in inflation. An additional increase of one point three per cent is a result of hiring needs in the municipality.

$230,000 dollars is earmarked to hire clerical staff while an additional $208,000 is going to pay a new police officer at the North Cowichan/Duncan R.C.M.P. detachment.

A new 23 million dollar R.C.M.P. detachment is planned for the municipality, but because the final building options weren’t completed in time, that project has been pushed to 2019.