The Cowichan Valley’s 25-year flood has come and gone and the Auditor General has unveiled the latest plan to deal with climate change.

Carol Bellringer expects the provincial government will fail to meet 2020 and 2050 emission reduction targets and also mentioned that the New Democrats aren’t doing enough to manage risks that are synonymous with climate change.

She adds that the emission reduction targets in two milestone years aren’t likely to be met in this province.

The provincial government has targeted a 33 per cent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2020, as compared to the 2007 levels.

By 2050, the targets are even more lofty, as the targeted emission reductions are 80 per cent, also from 2007 levels.

Bellringer says most of the communities in the province aren’t ready for significant flooding.

The recent flooding in the Cowichan Valley would have been even worse had it not been for the pumping systems and diking infrastructure.