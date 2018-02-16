One of the N.D.P. promises that came out of the Throne Speech was a focus on bringing more affordable housing to B.C. communities.

However, this process isn’t a short one, as governments in the Cowichan Valley have a number of steps that need to be taken before more units will be available for those in need.

There are three parcels of land in the C.V.R.D.’s jurisdiction right now that are earmarked for affordable housing, but North Cowichan Mayor and C.V.R.D. Board Chair, Jon Lefebure says a significant amount of funding is required to bring more units to the region.

Land beside the Duncan Curling Club and a parcel at the old site of the Chemainus Fire Hall have been re-zoned for affordable housing, and Lefebure says being prepared will help the process move along smoothly.

Another piece of land that can be used for affordable housing is the old site of Chemainus Elementary School.

North Cowichan is in a partnership with the Community Land Trust of B.C. and securing federal or provincial funding is the ultimate goal.

The process to bring affordable housing to communities under the C.V.R.D. umbrella requires either a referendum or an alternative approval process.

The decision on whether or not to hold an affordable housing referendum will be made before 2019.

It’s unknown how long this process will take.