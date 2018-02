Twelve para-alpine ski racers will kick out of the start gate for Canada at the PyeongChang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

They include Duncan’s 25 year old Braydon Luscombe who competed in the 2014 Games in Sochi…..

Luscombe will be competing in the slalom, super G, downhill and super combined and may compete in giant slalom.

The Paralympic portion of the Winter Games goes from March 9th to the 18th.