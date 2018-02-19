The preliminary hearing for Kehar Garry Sangha is scheduled to begin today (Mon) in Duncan.

Sangha is facing numerous charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and unlawful confinement or imprisonment in relation to the beating of a woman in a home on Stamps Road in April of 2017.

The 52 year old was arrested last April after a woman, who was badly beaten, approached a contractor who was working on a house on Herd Road and asked for help.

She told the contractor she had been held in a home for three days and tortured.

A preliminary hearing will determine whether or not there is enough evidence in a case to move to a trial.