The Director of Ancillary Services for V-I-U says the throne speech hinted at some good news when it comes to student housing and she’s looking forward to getting the details in the budget tomorrow (Tues).

The John Horgan government suggested there would be incentives coming down the pipeline for campuses to increase student housing.

V-I-U’s Carol Desilets says they know there is a shortage of student housing at the Nanaimo campus but, she says, there’s also been some interest in housing for students at the Cowichan campus…..