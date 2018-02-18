Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for eastern Vancouver Island with the brunt of the white stuff falling between Duncan and Nanaimo.

Ten to 15 centimetres of snow is expected to accumulate today.

Yesterday, a storm formed over the Pacific Ocean and was expected to bring cold temperatures, snow and wind to the Cowichan Valley.

The special weather statement that was issued yesterday has been replaced by the snowfall warning.

An arctic air mass in the Fraser Valley is also a contributing factor to the heavy snow in the Cowichan Valley.