The ongoing circus at Nanaimo City Council has brought the issue of ‘decorum’ to the surface.

The in-fighting among members of Nanaimo council and the behaviour of M.L.A.’s in Victoria has become a barrier to progress.

However, Cowichan Valley Green Party M.L.A., Sonia Furstenau says professionalism has been on full display during this sitting of the legislature.

A new all-party committee report has shown M.L.A.’s what’s possible when the parties, regardless of ‘political colour,’ work together.

Last week, a report on ride-hailing made 32 recommendations, including a requirement for these drivers to undergo annual criminal record and vulnerable-sector checks.

Furstenau says she’s hopeful that ride-hailing is just the start of all-party collaboration in this province.

The B.C. budget will be unveiled this week and it’s the first one that will be put together entirely by the New Democrats.

The last budget had a lot of Liberal priorities in it.