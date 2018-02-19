Councillors with the Municipality of North Cowichan will be talking about changes to their remuneration bylaw tonight (Mon).

Councillors will consider changes that includes a cut in pay for any Council member found to have violated the Municipality’s respectful workplace policies.

The meeting will be closed to the public.

Back in November, the Municipality imposed corrective measures against Councillor Joyce Benson after Mayor Jon Lefebure says an employee levelled harrassment and bullying complaints against her.

The incident happened in the spring and an investigation confirmed the allegations.