There are some changes to the commuter service in the Cowichan Valley.

The park and ride at the Deloume Road Overflow Parking Area, near the Lodge Pole Road intersection in Mill Bay will be closed until Thursday.

That’s because some construction activity is taking place in the area.

BC Transit says motorists should use the dedicated park and ride lot at Frayne Road in Mill Bay or at Valleyview in Cobble Hill during the period.