A Duncan man has been sentenced to four months in jail and has been banned from owning animals for 10 years.

That’s after Robert Caoalan was convicted in the beating death of his 16-week-old puppy.

The BC SPCA, says necropsy results for the mixed-breed puppy named Dux indicated that he had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and right rib.

The Society’s Marcie Moriarty says it’s heart-breaking to think of how much the puppy suffered and the terror he would have experienced before succumbing to his injuries and jail time is absolutely warranted.