The last couple of days have been busy for BC Hydro as more than 15 thousand Island customers experienced power outages.

In the Cowichan Valley, our issue was wind, but north of us, in Nanaimo it was heavy snow breaking branches and pulling down trees.

BC Hydro spokesperson Ted Olynyk says the conditions their crews had to deal with were challenging and that’s why restoration took a bit longer.

Olynyk says the power is back on for everyone.