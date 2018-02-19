Good news on the anchoraged freighter front.

After ten years of calling for better federal oversight of anchored freighters, the Islands Trust is welcoming news that Transport Canada has implemented an interim protocol for the management of freighters

anchoring in the Southern Gulf Islands.

Chair of Islands Trust, Peter Luckham says it means freighters will rotate through all 30 anchorage locations instead of highly utilizing two or three favoured locations, that include Cowichan Bay……

Luckham says the new protocol is just a test that will run over the next 6 to 12 months and it is voluntary.

But, he’s hoping it will offer some relief for island residents who have voiced concerns about the level of noise and light from freighters as well as the impacts the anchorages have on the environment.