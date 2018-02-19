When large corporations fail, they use Canada’s inadequate bankruptcy laws to take the money meant for their employees’ pensions, and use it to pay off wealthy CEOs, banks and investors.

The Nanaimo Ladysmith MP and Cowichan-Malahat-Langford MP are hosting a town hall in Ladysmith tomorrow night (Tues) to talk about pension protections and ending pension theft.

Sheila Malcolmson and Alistair MacGregor will be joined by guest MP Scott Duvall, the New Democrat Pensions Critic.

MacGregor says this topic has been a popular one among his constituents…..