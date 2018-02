The School District had a chance to discuss issues with the Cowichan Secondary School Dual Campus during a closed session recently.

The plan is, on March 6th, to make a decision on whether or not Cowichan Secondary School grade 9 students stay at Quamichan Campus rather than travel between the two campuses.

The two campuses would then operate independently.

Feedback from the school staff and parent groups will be sought before a decision is made next month.