The 2018 edition of the Wounded Warrior Run on the Island is underway.

It started yesterday (Mon) in Port Hardy and will wrap up Sunday in Victoria.

It will come to Duncan on Saturday at the Duncan Volunteer Fire Department around 3 o’clock.

The Wounded Warrior Run BC is a relay style run composed of 7 runners covering the length of Vancouver Island in just 7 days.

This year the team includes current serving military members, reservists, veterans, first nations, police officers, fire fighters, paramedics and civilians.