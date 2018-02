Five School District 79 athletes will represent the Vancouver Island zone at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops, starting Thursday, February 21.

Brooklyn Stobbe, who attends Crofton Elementary School will be competing in Gymnastics, Marcus Potts, Zach Drought, and Tahara Brown all attend Frances Kelsey Secondary School and are competing in Judo, Boys Curling, and Gymnastics respectively.

Marlin Marston of Chemainus Secondary is competing in Judo.

The BC Winter Games run through Sunday.