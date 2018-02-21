Victoria’s Wes Craig rink and nine other teams are at the Duncan Curling Club until Sunday for the B.C. Senior Men’s Curling Championship.

Craig is skipping the rink that includes Duncan resident, and Curling Club President, Victor Gamble, who is playing lead on the team.

Gamble says the Craig’s have a lot of experience and have enjoyed success at the highest levels.

Gamble says considering how much this tournament moves around, it’s exciting and advantageous to play at home.

The Craig rink has enjoyed a tremendous amount of success, especially at the Seniors, finishing first, second, and third in the last three years.

Craig and his team are (3-0) thus far in the tournament.