The BC SPCA says charges will not be laid after a pot bellied pig, adopted from the Cowichan Branch, was slaughtered for food.

The pig was one of 57 that came into the BC SPCA’s care last summer.

It was adopted to an individual in Duncan last month and the Society says it learned the animal had been slaughtered last week.

An investigation revealed the pig was killed humanely and the Society says it’s not the outcome they wanted for the animal, but it’s not illegal.