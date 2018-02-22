The days of Cowichan Secondary and the Quamichan campus essentially working as one school could be numbered.

Parents have expressed concern over their children having to walk between the two local campuses; as grade nine students take math and physical education at the Cowichan campus and take other courses at the Quamichan campus.

School District 79 Superintendent, Rod Allen says the approximately 250 grade nine students who attend classes at the Quamichan campus won’t have to move anymore and the grade ten, eleven and 12 students won’t have to move as much, if at all.

This rotating block schedule at the high school has enraged parents and with three modular units coming to the Quamichan campus, Allen says the need for students to move between campuses may be a thing of the past.

The school district was able to bring in the modular units thanks to provincial government funding coming out of Bill-28, which focuses on class size and composition.

There is a notice of motion for the March 6th board meeting, where the Superintendent and Trustees will decide on whether or not the schools will become independent of one another.