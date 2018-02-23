North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP have arrested a suspect who has been grabbing women.

The 18 year old is alledged to have started his spree at a bus stop near the Duncan Mall where he approached two men, asked them for the time, and then got on the bus where he sat by the window within their view and began touching himself.

Police say the youth then put his hands between the seats to touch a woman’s buttocks, before she yelled at him, got up and moved away.

A while later, the suspect, at Walmart, made a sexual comment aimed at a girl before her parent could shoo him away.

In the parking lot, he is alleged to have approached a woman who was reaching into her vehicle trunk and groped her rear end.

Police are asking anyone else who may have been targeted by the youth to call and report it.