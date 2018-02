If you are travelling today, or expecting someone coming in on a flight, they may be delayed.

Heavy snow has caused delays at both the Nanaimo and Victoria airports.

It might be a good idea to call ahead to find information on flights before you head out.

As snow builds up on our highways and side roads it would also be a good idea to allow extra time for wherever you may have to go.

The snow is expected to ease up tonight (Fri) and tomorrow is expected to be mainly sunny with a high of 7.