If we are going to attract more early childhood educators to work in all those new childcare spaces there has to be a boost in wages.

Kathleen Silvey with the Nanaimo Child Development Centre was commenting on the government’s plan to create 22,000 more childcare spaces……

Silvey says with more money in the childcare system it is possible rates will go up enough to attract the workers that are needed.

She says right now parents with an infant or toddler are paying around 800 dollars a month for licensed childcare and around 600 dollars a month for a 3 to 5 year old.