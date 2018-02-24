WorkSafe BC has a warning about reusing shipping containers for workplace or residential storage.

Those containers are often used to store worksite equipment like propane tanks, gas cans and gas powered tools, but farmers and homeowners use them for storage too.

Over the last couple of years there have been two explosions of those containers in B.C., including one on the Island and one of those explosions left a volunteer firefighter dead.

Dan Strand, Director of Prevention Field Services, says the containers are designed to be watertight, which means they are well sealed with little or no ventilation, and that, combined with an ignition source is dangerous…..

Strand says when employers use the containers on a job site, workers should be trained about the explosion risk and signage would help firefighters identify the risk in the event of an emergency too.