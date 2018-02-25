There will be five walks in support of alzheimer’s research and education north of the Malahat this May.

Jane Hope, support and education coordinator with the North Central Island branch of the Alzheimer’s Society of B.C. says one of those Group Walks will be in the Cowichan Valley.

She say this year’s walk is in honour of Hugh Edwards of Duncan who was diagnosed with the disease a couple of years ago…..

According to a recent survey, more than 50 per cent of the Canadians affected by dementia have felt stigmatized or discriminated against and for many, it’s a lonely disease.

Teams are forming now for the event, that’s held at the Sportsplex, and those that raise 500 dollars before the end of this month will be entered to win 500 dollars worth of Amazon gift cards.