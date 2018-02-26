While VIU students are off on their Reading Week break, the Nanaimo campus will be hosting about a thousand high school students from grades 10 to 12.

VIU Recruitment Officer, Rob Barcelos says the students, from all over the Island and the Sunshine Coast will be able to learn more about the programs the University offers……

Students can sign up to attend up to 6 sessions throughout the day to learn more about training in trades, criminology, child care or marine biology.

Discovery Days runs tomorrow (Tues) through to Thursday.