The Vancouver Island-Central Coast has claimed 20 medals at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops and a

Cobble Hill product has won gold in mixed team Judo.

Marcus Potts is a member of the zone 6 Judo team and helped capture a gold medal in the mixed competition.

Crofton’s Brooklyn Stobbe has earned a bronze medal in a team gymnastics event and a silver in the all-around women’s event.