The provincial government is still in the process of auditing fish processing plants.

The B.C. Salmon Farmers’ Association says it’s looking forward to the results of the audit, and of the 30 companies in B.C. authorized to discharge waste into the water, 28 are included in the audit.

The B.C. Salmon Farmers’ Association is responsible for five companies and Executive Director Jeremy Dunn says the association is working with the N.D.P.

Dunn says the association is waiting to see what changes could be implemented.

The audit began in December after wastewater from Brown’s Bay Packing near Campbell River tested positive for a virus.

The province expects the audit to be wrapped up by the end of spring.