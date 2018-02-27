Tomorrow (Wed) is Pink Shirt Day across the country and children in the Cowichan Valley School District have a variety of activities planned.

The aim is to help create inclusive, accepting, safe school communities for all students.

The theme, here, for Pink Shirt Day is cyberbullying, with the tagline “Nice Needs No Filter”.

Cyberbullying is the use of electronic media to threaten, embarrass, intimidate, exclude someone, or to damage their reputation.

Bullying can result in serious emotional problems, including anxiety, low self-esteem, or depression and students are invited to report bullying to the provincial website at “Report Bullying B.C.”.