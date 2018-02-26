The numbers of visitors to the Cowichan Valley Visitor’s Centre was down in 2017, likely as a result of the prolonged cold, wet spring.

But Julie Scurr, speaking for the Centre told the North Cowichan Council it was still a busy year…..

Scurr says 25 per cent of the 22,000 tourists who stop at the Centre want a paper map…..

Scurr told Council the Visitors Centre is running a lean operation with one staff member and a series of students during the busy periods.

She noted, the City of Duncan is looking for a formal funding arrangement with North Cowichan when it comes to the Visitor’s Centre and that would be most welcome.

Currently, North Cowichan contributes 30,000 dollars in the form of a grant-in-aid to the Visitor’s Centre annually.